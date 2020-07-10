All apartments in Melbourne
Find more places like Reserves of Melbourne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melbourne, FL
/
Reserves of Melbourne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Reserves of Melbourne

2262 Crippen Ct · (321) 320-6916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melbourne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL 32904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 75 · Avail. now

$1,003

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 149 · Avail. now

$1,003

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 245 · Avail. now

$1,003

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 196 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 42 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

See 20+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 338 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserves of Melbourne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
shuffle board
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Welcome home to the Reserves of Melbourne, a premier apartment home community in Melbourne, FL. Centrally located just off 192, and in the West Melbourne area, The Reserves of Melbourne brings you closer to area amenities and is only a quick drive to the beaches. Melbourne Square Mall is just a mile away and outdoor recreation is plentiful at the Crane Creek Reserve Golf Club or nearby River Lakes Conservation Area. We offer one, two and three-bedroom garden and villa-style homes that are newly renovated and feature stainless steel appliances, modern dark wood cabinetry, plus solid-surface countertops. All homes at The Reserves of Melbourne also include a full-size washer/dryer, plus private entry and oversized, covered patios. Our pet friendly community welcomes large dogs and boasts ample green space, plus a bark park. Our residents also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, newly upgraded 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion, playground, and shuffleboard court!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserves of Melbourne have any available units?
Reserves of Melbourne has 34 units available starting at $1,003 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserves of Melbourne have?
Some of Reserves of Melbourne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserves of Melbourne currently offering any rent specials?
Reserves of Melbourne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserves of Melbourne pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserves of Melbourne is pet friendly.
Does Reserves of Melbourne offer parking?
Yes, Reserves of Melbourne offers parking.
Does Reserves of Melbourne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserves of Melbourne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserves of Melbourne have a pool?
Yes, Reserves of Melbourne has a pool.
Does Reserves of Melbourne have accessible units?
No, Reserves of Melbourne does not have accessible units.
Does Reserves of Melbourne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserves of Melbourne has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Reserves of Melbourne?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr
Melbourne, FL 32901
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail
Melbourne, FL 32935
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive
Melbourne, FL 32934

Similar Pages

Melbourne 1 BedroomsMelbourne 2 Bedrooms
Melbourne Apartments with PoolMelbourne Dog Friendly Apartments
Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity