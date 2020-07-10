Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground pool shuffle board package receiving cats allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill

Welcome home to the Reserves of Melbourne, a premier apartment home community in Melbourne, FL. Centrally located just off 192, and in the West Melbourne area, The Reserves of Melbourne brings you closer to area amenities and is only a quick drive to the beaches. Melbourne Square Mall is just a mile away and outdoor recreation is plentiful at the Crane Creek Reserve Golf Club or nearby River Lakes Conservation Area. We offer one, two and three-bedroom garden and villa-style homes that are newly renovated and feature stainless steel appliances, modern dark wood cabinetry, plus solid-surface countertops. All homes at The Reserves of Melbourne also include a full-size washer/dryer, plus private entry and oversized, covered patios. Our pet friendly community welcomes large dogs and boasts ample green space, plus a bark park. Our residents also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, newly upgraded 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion, playground, and shuffleboard court!