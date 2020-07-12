/
james landing
107 Apartments for rent in James Landing, Melbourne, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
22 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Results within 1 mile of James Landing
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
28 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
266 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
11 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Last updated July 3 at 03:00pm
35 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A
2600 Bogey Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
2600 BOGEY LANE 2-A, MELBOURNE 55+ COMMUNITY - A lovely 55+ Community 2BD / 2BA condo with a golf course view in Melbourne. No dogs, but cats allowed. Situated on the first floor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2200 Flower Tree Circle
2200 Flower Tree Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
925 sqft
Beautiful condo has gorgeous and expensive upgrades and is in the best location in Emerald Park, a condo community nestled within the lovely residential subdivision of Lansing Ridge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
173 Ulster Lane
173 Ulster Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
890 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Lake Washington/Wickham Rd. Area. Cute 2 Bedroom Apartment Freshly Painted, New Impact Windows, New Blinds, and Clean. Ground floor condo. Water, Sewer, & Basic Cable included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2720 Golf Lake Circle
2720 Golf Lake Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Nicely updated ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit. This unit is right across from the community pool. Conveniently located in the heart of Melbourne.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1524 Clover Circle
1524 Clover Circle, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1518 sqft
Come see this great home! CBS 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan home. Stainless steel appliances 2019, Tile floors. Eat in kitchen, Dining room, Living room and Family room. Open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and Fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Wolf Creek Drive
2400 Wolf Creek Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1824 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 pool home centrally located in the heart of Melbourne and a short drive to Patrick AFB and the beaches. Recently updated inside and out, and has a fenced in yard. Let's welcome with a $35/month pet fee.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1620 Cardinal Court
1620 Cardinal Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1036 sqft
A cosy and economical home for the young family or downsized couple. Fully tiled and ready to rent. Lawn service is provided by HOA.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2240 Flower Tree Circle
2240 Flower Tree Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
879 sqft
Check out this great condo located in Melbourne conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, Eastern Florida college and around 20 minutes from Patrick Air Force base. This 2nd floor unit has been completely updated.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2334 Golf Lake Cir
2334 Golf Lake Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
New Tile in Living area & Bedrooms. Freshly painted thru-out & NO carpet. Nice Porch with a great water View with shade trees. Bathrooms renovated with new sinks and fixtures. Washer and Dryer in the Unit Designated parking Community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1812 Cape Palos Drive
1812 Cape Palos Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1292 sqft
Make your home in a Pleasant community called Monaco Estates. Overlooking the beautiful lake, this 3/2 has an open floor plan, master bedroom has walk in closet, living room has plant shelves and cathedral ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of James Landing
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1437 Pineapple Ave #605
1437 Pineapple Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Luxury Condo overlooking Intra Coastal and steps away from EGAD! - Luxury condo living just steps away from the wonderful restaurants, brewery, shops and galleries of the Eau Gallie Arts District.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
746 Ventura Dr
746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground, but also the
