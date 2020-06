Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan

AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE. THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME HAS NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS, NEWER KITCHEN COUNTERS, NEWER PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, LARGE YARD, 1 CAR GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE. WALK TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND RETAIL. SHORT DRIVE TO THE BEACH, DOWNTOWN MELBOURNE, AND MELBOURNE SQUARE MALL. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY.