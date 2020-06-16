2468 Saint Johns Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Fully furnished 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. 2 CG ready for immediate occupancy. Tastefully furnished with newer furnishings.Cathedral ceilings, 20'' porcelain tile thru out 1st floor. New carpet in 2nd floor bedrooms. Master suite on 1st floor with 2 large walk - in closets and walk - in shower. Screen porch, fenced yard. Small pet 25 lbs or less will be considered.Across from Wickham Park. 280 acres with walking & biking trails, dog park, senior rec center, movie in the park, camping and more.