Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:04 AM

2468 Saint Johns Lane

2468 Saint Johns Lane · (321) 960-3765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2468 Saint Johns Lane, Melbourne, FL 32935
James Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Fully furnished 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. 2 CG ready for immediate occupancy. Tastefully furnished with newer furnishings.Cathedral ceilings, 20'' porcelain tile thru out 1st floor. New carpet in 2nd floor bedrooms. Master suite on 1st floor with 2 large walk - in closets and walk - in shower. Screen porch, fenced yard. Small pet 25 lbs or less will be considered.Across from Wickham Park. 280 acres with walking & biking trails, dog park, senior rec center, movie in the park, camping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2468 Saint Johns Lane have any available units?
2468 Saint Johns Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2468 Saint Johns Lane have?
Some of 2468 Saint Johns Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2468 Saint Johns Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2468 Saint Johns Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2468 Saint Johns Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2468 Saint Johns Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2468 Saint Johns Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2468 Saint Johns Lane does offer parking.
Does 2468 Saint Johns Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2468 Saint Johns Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2468 Saint Johns Lane have a pool?
No, 2468 Saint Johns Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2468 Saint Johns Lane have accessible units?
No, 2468 Saint Johns Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2468 Saint Johns Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2468 Saint Johns Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
