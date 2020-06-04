All apartments in Melbourne
Melbourne, FL
2012 Sierra Street
2012 Sierra Street

2012 Sierra Street · (321) 802-0220
Location

2012 Sierra Street, Melbourne, FL 32935
Lansing Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The perfect floor plan does exist! A formal living & dining room greet you from the front door, creating the perfect ambient space for privacy. Yet the kitchen has a grand opening into the living room, creating the ''open, but closed'' concept that is so highly sought after. Rich wood floors ground the home around a wood burning fireplace prompting a sense of comfort. The home has a split floor plan & each bdrm is quiet large. The mstr bthrm includes a tub, walk-in shower & a walk-in closet. An enclosed Florida room adjoins the living room creating a lovely space to enjoy the fully-fenced backyard & the gorgeous oak tree that provides an ample amt of shade. Also a storage shed in the bckyrd for add. storage. The nghbrhood is lined w/ sidewalks for nice walks during our cool summer nights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Sierra Street have any available units?
2012 Sierra Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Sierra Street have?
Some of 2012 Sierra Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Sierra Street currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Sierra Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Sierra Street pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Sierra Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 2012 Sierra Street offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Sierra Street does offer parking.
Does 2012 Sierra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Sierra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Sierra Street have a pool?
No, 2012 Sierra Street does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Sierra Street have accessible units?
No, 2012 Sierra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Sierra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Sierra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
