2012 Sierra Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

The perfect floor plan does exist! A formal living & dining room greet you from the front door, creating the perfect ambient space for privacy. Yet the kitchen has a grand opening into the living room, creating the ''open, but closed'' concept that is so highly sought after. Rich wood floors ground the home around a wood burning fireplace prompting a sense of comfort. The home has a split floor plan & each bdrm is quiet large. The mstr bthrm includes a tub, walk-in shower & a walk-in closet. An enclosed Florida room adjoins the living room creating a lovely space to enjoy the fully-fenced backyard & the gorgeous oak tree that provides an ample amt of shade. Also a storage shed in the bckyrd for add. storage. The nghbrhood is lined w/ sidewalks for nice walks during our cool summer nights.