Meadow Woods, FL
13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE

13945 Timberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13945 Timberland Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
BEAUTIFUL UNIT, RENOVATED, FIRST FLOOR, GREAT LOCATION IN MEADOW WOODS, NEAR SHOPPING, ATTRACTIONS, GREAT SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGH WAYS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE have any available units?
13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13945 TIMBERLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
