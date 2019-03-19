Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12512 Wisconsin Woods Lane Available 03/04/19 Beautifully Renovated Meadow Woods Home - Beautifully renovated home in Meadow Woods with upgrades including new kitchen and baths with solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, under mount sinks, and new appliances. Theres an eating space in the kitchen with a great view through the bay windows that overlook the front yard, a breakfast bar overlooking the living room, and a closet pantry for extra food storage. Upgrades also include new paint inside and out, new fencing for the fully fenced in back yard, newer tile and carpet flooring, updated lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Two car garage. Washer and dryer hook ups and pets ok with owner approval and $250.00 pet fee Available March 4, 2019.



(RLNE3277580)