Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12009 Park Ave

12009 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12009 Park Avenue, Mango, FL 33584
Eliza Varnes

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Five bedrooms! Available now! - Completely remodeled five bedroom, three bathroom home on a large lot. Close to I-75 and MLK. Water included in the rent. Call today for a showing.

(RLNE4563778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12009 Park Ave have any available units?
12009 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
Is 12009 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12009 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12009 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mango.
Does 12009 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12009 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12009 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12009 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
