Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mango
Find more places like 12009 Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mango, FL
/
12009 Park Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12009 Park Ave
12009 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mango
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12009 Park Avenue, Mango, FL 33584
Eliza Varnes
Amenities
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Five bedrooms! Available now! - Completely remodeled five bedroom, three bathroom home on a large lot. Close to I-75 and MLK. Water included in the rent. Call today for a showing.
(RLNE4563778)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12009 Park Ave have any available units?
12009 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mango, FL
.
Is 12009 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12009 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12009 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mango
.
Does 12009 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12009 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12009 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12009 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12009 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Mango 1 Bedrooms
Mango 2 Bedrooms
Mango Apartments with Balconies
Mango Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Mango Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Dunedin, FL
Four Corners, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
South Brooksville, FL
Feather Sound, FL
Ridgecrest, FL
Cortez, FL
Gibsonton, FL
Elfers, FL
St. Pete Beach, FL
Keystone, FL
Memphis, FL
Holmes Beach, FL
Citrus Park, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Southgate, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Safety Harbor, FL
Cheval, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Holiday, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa