189 Apartments for rent in Mango, FL with garage
Mango was once the home of Native American tribes such as the Tocobaga and the Pohoy. While the area was explored by the Spanish, it wasn't until the U.S. acquired Florida from Spain that settlers moved in around 1819. But you can settle in today.
Mango takes up 4.7 miles on the Gulf Coast of Florida. With a population of just over 11,300 as of the 2010 census, Mango is a tropical paradise for residents who like to keep those flip-flops flapping all year-round, and eschew winter scarves and hats. Sound like you? Then check out this census designated community in Hillsborough County, just 13 miles from Tampa. See more
Mango apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.