189 Apartments for rent in Mango, FL with garage

Mango apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
11614 Mango Ridge Boulevard
11614 Mango Ridge Boulevard, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Must See Clean And Move-In Ready! This Great 2 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms... Over 1386 SqFt Porcelain in all the house .. Carpet ONLY on the stairs and its new ... Stainless steels appliances ...This house have a nice pack yards and Screened patio.

1 Unit Available
4205 ORANGE STREET
4205 Orange Street, Mango, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1593 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in established Seffner neighborhood. This home features tile and laminate flooring throughout. Living room, separate dining room, Florida room, large screened in patio, fully fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Mango
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.

Eliza Varnes
1 Unit Available
2108 Nuttall Oak Pl
2108 Nuttall Oaks Place, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Gorgeous 4 Bed Home with Large Backyard - Spectacular, meticulously maintained home in the beautiful community of Emerald Oaks. This home includes a huge open floor plan with a spacious kitchen area overlooking a oversized living room.

1 Unit Available
702 Chadsworth Avenue
702 Chadsworth Avenue, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1209 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,209 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
111 Ravenway Drive
111 Ravenway Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1294 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
406 DOWN PINE DRIVE
406 Down Pine Drive, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2113 sqft
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous home! Features include a two-car garage with tile and durable vinyl plank flooring throughout the interior.

1 Unit Available
2117 LENNOX DALE LANE
2117 Lennox Dale Ln, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1444 sqft
Don't wait, check out this Town Home in the newly developed Broadway Centre close to I-4 and I-75 highway. Inside this home features 3 nice size bedrooms, 2.

Parsons Pointe
1 Unit Available
431 MAPLE POINTE DRIVE
431 Maple Pointe Drive, Seffner, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1740 sqft
If you're looking for a bright and fresh home, look no further. Features include a beautifully manicured outdoor living space and beautiful paint, durable vinyl plank, and tile throughout the home's interior.
Results within 5 miles of Mango
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
14 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
17 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
30 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
22 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
16 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
15 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Downtown Tampa
14 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
40 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
282 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
City Guide for Mango, FL

Mango was once the home of Native American tribes such as the Tocobaga and the Pohoy. While the area was explored by the Spanish, it wasn't until the U.S. acquired Florida from Spain that settlers moved in around 1819. But you can settle in today.

Mango takes up 4.7 miles on the Gulf Coast of Florida. With a population of just over 11,300 as of the 2010 census, Mango is a tropical paradise for residents who like to keep those flip-flops flapping all year-round, and eschew winter scarves and hats. Sound like you? Then check out this census designated community in Hillsborough County, just 13 miles from Tampa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mango, FL

Mango apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

