224 Apartments for rent in Mango, FL with balcony
Mango was once the home of Native American tribes such as the Tocobaga and the Pohoy. While the area was explored by the Spanish, it wasn't until the U.S. acquired Florida from Spain that settlers moved in around 1819. But you can settle in today.
Mango takes up 4.7 miles on the Gulf Coast of Florida. With a population of just over 11,300 as of the 2010 census, Mango is a tropical paradise for residents who like to keep those flip-flops flapping all year-round, and eschew winter scarves and hats. Sound like you? Then check out this census designated community in Hillsborough County, just 13 miles from Tampa. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mango renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.