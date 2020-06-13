Apartment List
FL
/
mango
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

224 Apartments for rent in Mango, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
11614 Mango Ridge Boulevard
11614 Mango Ridge Boulevard, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Must See Clean And Move-In Ready! This Great 2 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms... Over 1386 SqFt Porcelain in all the house .. Carpet ONLY on the stairs and its new ... Stainless steels appliances ...This house have a nice pack yards and Screened patio.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4205 ORANGE STREET
4205 Orange Street, Mango, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1593 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in established Seffner neighborhood. This home features tile and laminate flooring throughout. Living room, separate dining room, Florida room, large screened in patio, fully fenced yard.

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5223 PEACH AVENUE
5223 Peach Avenue, Mango, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
652 sqft
This well maintained apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy fresh air and birds chirping from the front porch. Peach Street is a very quiet neighborhood but easy access to all major interstates.
Results within 1 mile of Mango
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Eliza Varnes
1 Unit Available
1234 Canyon Oaks Drive
1234 Canyon Oaks Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRANDON HOME AVAILABLE LATE JUNE Located just off I75 and Dr.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Ravenway Drive
111 Ravenway Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1294 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
702 Chadsworth Avenue
702 Chadsworth Avenue, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1209 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,209 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
406 DOWN PINE DRIVE
406 Down Pine Drive, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2113 sqft
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous home! Features include a two-car garage with tile and durable vinyl plank flooring throughout the interior.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2117 LENNOX DALE LANE
2117 Lennox Dale Ln, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1444 sqft
Don't wait, check out this Town Home in the newly developed Broadway Centre close to I-4 and I-75 highway. Inside this home features 3 nice size bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Mango
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
6 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
2 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
21 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
16 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Tampa
13 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
City Guide for Mango, FL

Mango was once the home of Native American tribes such as the Tocobaga and the Pohoy. While the area was explored by the Spanish, it wasn't until the U.S. acquired Florida from Spain that settlers moved in around 1819. But you can settle in today.

Mango takes up 4.7 miles on the Gulf Coast of Florida. With a population of just over 11,300 as of the 2010 census, Mango is a tropical paradise for residents who like to keep those flip-flops flapping all year-round, and eschew winter scarves and hats. Sound like you? Then check out this census designated community in Hillsborough County, just 13 miles from Tampa. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mango, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mango renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

