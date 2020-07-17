All apartments in Manatee County
Location

8617 Majestic Elm Court, Manatee County, FL 34202

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious townhome. This is a 3 bedroom / 2-1/2 bath home with a huge garage. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout this unit will not last long Ideally located in Lakewood Ranch close to I-75. Community is gated and has a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT have any available units?
8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT have?
Some of 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT offers parking.
Does 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT has a pool.
Does 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT have accessible units?
No, 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
