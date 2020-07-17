8617 MAJESTIC ELM COURT

Spacious townhome. This is a 3 bedroom / 2-1/2 bath home with a huge garage. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout this unit will not last long Ideally located in Lakewood Ranch close to I-75. Community is gated and has a community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
