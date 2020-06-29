All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7860 PALM AIRE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7860 PALM AIRE LANE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:55 AM

7860 PALM AIRE LANE

7860 Palm Aire Lane · (941) 600-6878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7860 Palm Aire Lane, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor unit. Electric, TV, Internet, Water/sewer included Comfortably furnished and conveniently located in lovely Palm Aire. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ground floor SARASOTA TURNKEY FURNISHED condo rental. Newer paint, flooring, furnishings. Washer/dryer in unit. Community heated pool. This location is convenient to shopping, restaurants on University Parkway, golf courses, and all the activities of downtown Sarasota. AVAILABLE SUMMER-FALL, 2020 AT $1600/MONTH. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, TV, INTERNET. OWNER PAYS WATER/SEWER. No trucks or motorcycles. ONE SMALL PET OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7860 PALM AIRE LANE have any available units?
7860 PALM AIRE LANE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7860 PALM AIRE LANE have?
Some of 7860 PALM AIRE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7860 PALM AIRE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7860 PALM AIRE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 PALM AIRE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7860 PALM AIRE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 7860 PALM AIRE LANE offer parking?
No, 7860 PALM AIRE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7860 PALM AIRE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7860 PALM AIRE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 PALM AIRE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7860 PALM AIRE LANE has a pool.
Does 7860 PALM AIRE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7860 PALM AIRE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 PALM AIRE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7860 PALM AIRE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7860 PALM AIRE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7860 PALM AIRE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7860 PALM AIRE LANE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity