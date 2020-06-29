7860 PALM AIRE LANE

Amenities
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor unit. Electric, TV, Internet, Water/sewer included Comfortably furnished and conveniently located in lovely Palm Aire. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ground floor SARASOTA TURNKEY FURNISHED condo rental. Newer paint, flooring, furnishings. Washer/dryer in unit. Community heated pool. This location is convenient to shopping, restaurants on University Parkway, golf courses, and all the activities of downtown Sarasota. AVAILABLE SUMMER-FALL, 2020 AT $1600/MONTH. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, TV, INTERNET. OWNER PAYS WATER/SEWER. No trucks or motorcycles. ONE SMALL PET OK.