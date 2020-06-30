7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE

Amenities

Carolina Landings is a gated maintenance free community featuring a heated pool with gorgeous lake view, fitness center, clubhouse perfect for your guests entertainment, play ground and half mile walking trail that winds through the community. Nearby find the University Town Center one of Sarasota's most desirable places to shop and dine. Lido beach is just a few miles from your door step. This beautiful end unit Townhouse features two master suites upstairs with two walk-in closets. There are two full bathrooms upstairs. Downstairs you will find the Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Half bathroom and Laundry Room with washer and dryer. The charming tiled lanai is off the living room. This is a well kept home. Small pets are allowed. Wildlife watchers will enjoy the birds in the lagoon. The unit will be available July first. One look & you'll fall in love.