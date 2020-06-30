All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:10 PM

7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE

7718 Plantation Circle · (941) 404-8414
Location

7718 Plantation Circle, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1168 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Carolina Landings is a gated maintenance free community featuring a heated pool with gorgeous lake view, fitness center, clubhouse perfect for your guests entertainment, play ground and half mile walking trail that winds through the community. Nearby find the University Town Center one of Sarasota's most desirable places to shop and dine. Lido beach is just a few miles from your door step. This beautiful end unit Townhouse features two master suites upstairs with two walk-in closets. There are two full bathrooms upstairs. Downstairs you will find the Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Half bathroom and Laundry Room with washer and dryer. The charming tiled lanai is off the living room. This is a well kept home. Small pets are allowed. Wildlife watchers will enjoy the birds in the lagoon. The unit will be available July first. One look & you'll fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE have any available units?
7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE have?
Some of 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7718 PLANTATION CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
