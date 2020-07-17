Amenities

7409 Arrowhead Run Available 08/01/20 Lakewood Ranch 4 bed/ 2 bath POOL home coming August! - Coming Soon - Lakewood Ranch 4 bedroom/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage pool home located in the pristine, family neighborhood of Riverwalk Meadow. This home has beautiful curb appeal with mature landscaping and boasts over 1,900 sq ft. You are greeted with an open floor plan with 18’ soaring ceilings giving you views of the pool through the windows & slider doors. There is tile flooring throughout the main living space and laminate flooring in each of the bedrooms. The combination kitchen/great room is the center of the home with fantastic views of the pool through aquarium windows the breakfast nook. Any chef will love this kitchen with dark wood cabinets, white counter tops and stainless steel appliances. A split floor plan has the master suite in the front of the home. It’s spacious with a large walk in closet, a walk in shower and spa corner tub with split his and her vanities. Two large bedrooms are found just beyond the kitchen each having spacious closet space. There is a guest bedroom off on it’s own which is perfect for an office, play room or 4th bedroom. The large private, screened lanai will extra living space for true a Florida paradise with large covered area for needed shade. There is a lot of storage options inside and in the 3 car garage.



The Lakewood Ranch lifestyle is a hub of activity offering A rated schools, golf courses, polo club, tennis, shopping, restaurants, movies, medical facilities and much more!!! Enjoys the many trails for biking and walking and public parks throughout the community with downtown Main Street only 2 miles away. Easy access via I-75 to Tampa, St Pete, Sarasota & Bradenton!



Owner occupied and new photos to come. Showings can be scheduled after June 12th. Ready for move in by August 1st with approval from Lakewood Ranch HOA.



Price is $2,750/mo includes pool service.



Please contact Miranda Miller - 941-500-3048 (Call or text)



First, last & security due at move in - unless you make more than 3x monthly rent and good rental history then you can spread out last month rent into 3 months. Security is equal to 1 month’s rent. No smoking allowed on the property. Pet are allowed and will be screened through petscreening.com. Breed restrictions, & refundable pet deposit required. You must purchase dog liability insurance prior to receiving the keys.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Cost is $20 per month.



