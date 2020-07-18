All apartments in Manatee County
7316 QUEEN WAY
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

7316 QUEEN WAY

7316 Queens Way · No Longer Available
Location

7316 Queens Way, Manatee County, FL 34222

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
Available 07/15/20 Low Low Rent - Property Id: 310704

Price quoted is for 6 months "off season". Year round is $1350 mo Immaculate Home! laminate floors make dust free environment possible. Spacious kitchen new cabinets & Lots of counter space Dining area w/ built- ins for storage. Florida room has laminate floors, new windows & built-in air cond. Enjoy your coffee in the morning! Guest bath has new vanity, sink & faucet. Spacious Guest Bedroom with double closet.
Large Master easily fits king bed. Master bath has large vanity w/ storage under & step-in shower. Large storage shed with W&D. Colony Cove is age qualified (55+) resort community mobile homes. The "Cove" boasts 4 clubhouses, 5 heated pools, a riverfront pavilion & fishing pier, marina tennis, shuffleboard, pickleball courts, fitness rooms, 24-hour patrol, clubs for every interest. Some amenities are closed due to virus but opening slowly.Trash pickup & lawn maintenance included. Tenant covers electric & internet One tenant must be 55yrs old & approved by park
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310704
Property Id 310704

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 QUEEN WAY have any available units?
7316 QUEEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 7316 QUEEN WAY have?
Some of 7316 QUEEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7316 QUEEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7316 QUEEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 QUEEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7316 QUEEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7316 QUEEN WAY offer parking?
No, 7316 QUEEN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7316 QUEEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7316 QUEEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 QUEEN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7316 QUEEN WAY has a pool.
Does 7316 QUEEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 7316 QUEEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 QUEEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7316 QUEEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7316 QUEEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7316 QUEEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
