7316 QUEEN WAY

Available 07/15/20 Low Low Rent - Property Id: 310704
Price quoted is for 6 months "off season". Year round is $1350 mo Immaculate Home! laminate floors make dust free environment possible. Spacious kitchen new cabinets & Lots of counter space Dining area w/ built- ins for storage. Florida room has laminate floors, new windows & built-in air cond. Enjoy your coffee in the morning! Guest bath has new vanity, sink & faucet. Spacious Guest Bedroom with double closet.
Large Master easily fits king bed. Master bath has large vanity w/ storage under & step-in shower. Large storage shed with W&D. Colony Cove is age qualified (55+) resort community mobile homes. The "Cove" boasts 4 clubhouses, 5 heated pools, a riverfront pavilion & fishing pier, marina tennis, shuffleboard, pickleball courts, fitness rooms, 24-hour patrol, clubs for every interest. Some amenities are closed due to virus but opening slowly.Trash pickup & lawn maintenance included. Tenant covers electric & internet One tenant must be 55yrs old & approved by park
Property Id 310704
No Pets Allowed
