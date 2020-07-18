7316 QUEEN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool shuffle board internet access tennis court

Available 07/15/20 Low Low Rent - Property Id: 310704



Price quoted is for 6 months "off season". Year round is $1350 mo Immaculate Home! laminate floors make dust free environment possible. Spacious kitchen new cabinets & Lots of counter space Dining area w/ built- ins for storage. Florida room has laminate floors, new windows & built-in air cond. Enjoy your coffee in the morning! Guest bath has new vanity, sink & faucet. Spacious Guest Bedroom with double closet.

Large Master easily fits king bed. Master bath has large vanity w/ storage under & step-in shower. Large storage shed with W&D. Colony Cove is age qualified (55+) resort community mobile homes. The "Cove" boasts 4 clubhouses, 5 heated pools, a riverfront pavilion & fishing pier, marina tennis, shuffleboard, pickleball courts, fitness rooms, 24-hour patrol, clubs for every interest. Some amenities are closed due to virus but opening slowly.Trash pickup & lawn maintenance included. Tenant covers electric & internet One tenant must be 55yrs old & approved by park

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310704

Property Id 310704



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896269)