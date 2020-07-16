7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE

Amenities

AVAILABLE for the 2021 SEASON - January thru April 2021. Lovely "Turn-key Furnished" First Level, Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in the Pinehurst Village Community. Neutral Colors, Open Floorplan, Breakfast Bar, Laundry Room, a Screened Lanai overlooking Wooded Preserve and a 1 Car Attached Garage. A Community Heated Pool & Tennis Courts complete the scene. The Optional Palm-Aire Country Club is a Private, Equity Ownership Club - Owned and Operated by the Members. There are two 18 Hole Golf Courses, 8 Championship Har-Tru Tennis Courts, 4 dedicated Pickleball Courts, a Fitness Center, Junior Olympic Size Heated Pool and, last but not least, a Million Dollar Clubhouse. Palm-Aire offers four types of Equity Ownerships: Full Equity, Sports Equity, Tennis Equity and Social Equity...something for everyone! Ask about Special Incentive Rates for Renters! All utilities included with rent. 12% Florida State taxes apply for leases less than 6 months and one day.