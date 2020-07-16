All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE

7266 Eleanor Circle · (941) 302-4784
Location

7266 Eleanor Circle, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE for the 2021 SEASON - January thru April 2021. Lovely "Turn-key Furnished" First Level, Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in the Pinehurst Village Community. Neutral Colors, Open Floorplan, Breakfast Bar, Laundry Room, a Screened Lanai overlooking Wooded Preserve and a 1 Car Attached Garage. A Community Heated Pool & Tennis Courts complete the scene. The Optional Palm-Aire Country Club is a Private, Equity Ownership Club - Owned and Operated by the Members. There are two 18 Hole Golf Courses, 8 Championship Har-Tru Tennis Courts, 4 dedicated Pickleball Courts, a Fitness Center, Junior Olympic Size Heated Pool and, last but not least, a Million Dollar Clubhouse. Palm-Aire offers four types of Equity Ownerships: Full Equity, Sports Equity, Tennis Equity and Social Equity...something for everyone! Ask about Special Incentive Rates for Renters! All utilities included with rent. 12% Florida State taxes apply for leases less than 6 months and one day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE have any available units?
7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE have?
Some of 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7266 ELEANOR CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
