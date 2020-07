Amenities

Cypress Strand 2 Bed 2 bath Condo - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in highly desired Cypress Strand / Tara Preserve. Recently remodeled and property includes a 1 car garage, screened in lanai with a view of the lake and a washer and dryer. Rent is $1550.00 and move in requirements are: First & Last month's rent, security deposit equal to 1 month's rent and a $100 association application. If interested, please call Hector at 1-941-321-4774 to schedule an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1870556)