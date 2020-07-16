All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

6939 LENNOX PLACE

6939 Lennox Place · (941) 993-0823
Location

6939 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2034 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UNIVERSITY PARK COUNTRY CLUB in SARASOTA. This sunny well maintained turnkey FURNISHED POOL HOME is OPEN FOR a SEASONAL 2021 STAY. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the beautiful heated PRIVATE POOL and lanai with peaceful views of the lake. This well appointed home has been professionally decorated and offers all of the comforts desired for a relaxing stay. University Park Country Club Gated Community with available for golfers PUBLIC GREEN TIME. Granite in kitchen, closet pantry, large breakfast nook with window seat and gas range. TVs in living and master bedroom, surround sound with speakers throughout living area. Formal dining room, high ceilings, light and bright. King in master, queen in second bedroom and pull out sofa bed in office/den. Master Bathroom has a Soaking Garden Bath tub & walk in shower. Master Suite has a large walk in closet. Heated pool in a screened lanai READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL FLORIDA weather. Open for 2021 Season Reservations December 2020 through March 2021. Sorry NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6939 LENNOX PLACE have any available units?
6939 LENNOX PLACE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6939 LENNOX PLACE have?
Some of 6939 LENNOX PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6939 LENNOX PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6939 LENNOX PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6939 LENNOX PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6939 LENNOX PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6939 LENNOX PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6939 LENNOX PLACE offers parking.
Does 6939 LENNOX PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6939 LENNOX PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6939 LENNOX PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6939 LENNOX PLACE has a pool.
Does 6939 LENNOX PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6939 LENNOX PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6939 LENNOX PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6939 LENNOX PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6939 LENNOX PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6939 LENNOX PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
