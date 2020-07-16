6939 LENNOX PLACE

Amenities

UNIVERSITY PARK COUNTRY CLUB in SARASOTA. This sunny well maintained turnkey FURNISHED POOL HOME is OPEN FOR a SEASONAL 2021 STAY. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the beautiful heated PRIVATE POOL and lanai with peaceful views of the lake. This well appointed home has been professionally decorated and offers all of the comforts desired for a relaxing stay. University Park Country Club Gated Community with available for golfers PUBLIC GREEN TIME. Granite in kitchen, closet pantry, large breakfast nook with window seat and gas range. TVs in living and master bedroom, surround sound with speakers throughout living area. Formal dining room, high ceilings, light and bright. King in master, queen in second bedroom and pull out sofa bed in office/den. Master Bathroom has a Soaking Garden Bath tub & walk in shower. Master Suite has a large walk in closet. Heated pool in a screened lanai READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL FLORIDA weather. Open for 2021 Season Reservations December 2020 through March 2021. Sorry NO PETS.