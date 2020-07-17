All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 6841 67th Street Circle East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
6841 67th Street Circle East
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6841 67th Street Circle East

6841 67th Street Circle East · (941) 462-2894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6841 67th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL 34221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
playground
tennis court
Annual rental home located in the community of Heather Glen. This recently updated home offers an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. As you enter, you are greeted by a spacious living room, that flows directly into the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has newer flooring, appliances and back splash. Located off the open kitchen you will find a large great room, that walks out to a patio and huge fenced in backyard that is perfect for relaxing, entertaining or enjoying your small dog up to 30 pounds that is accepted at this property.This split floor plan offer three bedrooms, two baths, a master suite with a private en suite, plus spacious bedrooms. Many upgrades include, newer kitchen appliances and core tech flooring in foyer and wet areas. New grey carpet, fresh paint throughout, new back splash in kitchen, updated light fixtures, ceiling fans and fresh landscaping in April 2020. Community amenities include tennis courts, playground, dog park and basketball. Excellent location close to schools, I-75 and I-275, restaurants, located around 6 miles to the Ellenton Outlet mall and around 1.2 miles to Buffalo Creek Gulf Course. Residents benefit package added $29.99 per month.

Amenities: community tennis courts, Children's Playground, Community Basketball Court, pet park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6841 67th Street Circle East have any available units?
6841 67th Street Circle East has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6841 67th Street Circle East have?
Some of 6841 67th Street Circle East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6841 67th Street Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
6841 67th Street Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6841 67th Street Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6841 67th Street Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 6841 67th Street Circle East offer parking?
No, 6841 67th Street Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 6841 67th Street Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6841 67th Street Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6841 67th Street Circle East have a pool?
No, 6841 67th Street Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 6841 67th Street Circle East have accessible units?
No, 6841 67th Street Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 6841 67th Street Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6841 67th Street Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6841 67th Street Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 6841 67th Street Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6841 67th Street Circle East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W
South Bradenton, FL 34207
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity