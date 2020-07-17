6841 67th Street Circle East

Amenities

Annual rental home located in the community of Heather Glen. This recently updated home offers an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. As you enter, you are greeted by a spacious living room, that flows directly into the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has newer flooring, appliances and back splash. Located off the open kitchen you will find a large great room, that walks out to a patio and huge fenced in backyard that is perfect for relaxing, entertaining or enjoying your small dog up to 30 pounds that is accepted at this property.This split floor plan offer three bedrooms, two baths, a master suite with a private en suite, plus spacious bedrooms. Many upgrades include, newer kitchen appliances and core tech flooring in foyer and wet areas. New grey carpet, fresh paint throughout, new back splash in kitchen, updated light fixtures, ceiling fans and fresh landscaping in April 2020. Community amenities include tennis courts, playground, dog park and basketball. Excellent location close to schools, I-75 and I-275, restaurants, located around 6 miles to the Ellenton Outlet mall and around 1.2 miles to Buffalo Creek Gulf Course. Residents benefit package added $29.99 per month.



