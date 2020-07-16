6315 43RD COURT E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

NEW REDUCED PRICE. This lovely St Kitts model has numerous upgrades including Hurricane / Security shutters. The home was just painted and new carpet installed in the bedrooms. The second bedroom and den/office have built ins that will give you extra storage. Huge Master suite with his / her closets with lots of built ins . The master bathroom has a water closet, his / her separate vanities, jacuzzi tub and shower. You will love the upgraded light fixtures inclusive of numerous added recessed fixtures. The Kitchen has an eat in area and a spacious breakfast bar. Appliances have been updated including a convection over for all you bakers out there. Huge living room and dining room combo. French doors lead you out to a spacious covered screened patio that has upgraded pavers. All of the homes within the community include landscaping maintenance, basic cable, internet connectivity, and alarm monitoring. Seller Financing available.