Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:44 AM

6315 43RD COURT E

6315 43rd Court East · (941) 773-9184
Location

6315 43rd Court East, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
NEW REDUCED PRICE. This lovely St Kitts model has numerous upgrades including Hurricane / Security shutters. The home was just painted and new carpet installed in the bedrooms. The second bedroom and den/office have built ins that will give you extra storage. Huge Master suite with his / her closets with lots of built ins . The master bathroom has a water closet, his / her separate vanities, jacuzzi tub and shower. You will love the upgraded light fixtures inclusive of numerous added recessed fixtures. The Kitchen has an eat in area and a spacious breakfast bar. Appliances have been updated including a convection over for all you bakers out there. Huge living room and dining room combo. French doors lead you out to a spacious covered screened patio that has upgraded pavers. All of the homes within the community include landscaping maintenance, basic cable, internet connectivity, and alarm monitoring. Seller Financing available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 43RD COURT E have any available units?
6315 43RD COURT E has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6315 43RD COURT E have?
Some of 6315 43RD COURT E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 43RD COURT E currently offering any rent specials?
6315 43RD COURT E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 43RD COURT E pet-friendly?
No, 6315 43RD COURT E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6315 43RD COURT E offer parking?
Yes, 6315 43RD COURT E offers parking.
Does 6315 43RD COURT E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6315 43RD COURT E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 43RD COURT E have a pool?
No, 6315 43RD COURT E does not have a pool.
Does 6315 43RD COURT E have accessible units?
No, 6315 43RD COURT E does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 43RD COURT E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 43RD COURT E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6315 43RD COURT E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6315 43RD COURT E does not have units with air conditioning.
