5558 PALMER CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

LUXURIOUS RESORT STYLE LIVING ** AMENITIES FOR ALL AGES TO ENJOY ** 1ST FLOOR UNIT ** This wonderful family community is brand new and located inside the gated entrance of Lakewood National. Top of the line upgrades are everywhere as this condo is BRAND NEW. An abundance of natural light glows throughout the home with large windows and sliding doors. Offering 2 bedrooms (plus a den/3rd bedroom.. Sleeps 6) and 2 baths, with 2 screened lanai's, vacation has never been so accommodating :) Lakewood National is a world class, resort community. Located behind the private, man-gated secure entrance, 18 holes of plush championship golf awaits the golf enthusiast. You will love the expansive fitness center with quality equipment and free weights and brand new tennis center with 8 clay courts. Lounge by the resort pool with walk-in entry that is the highlight of the country club. Staying here will give you access to all the community centers and cards for purchase of food and beverage in the dining facilities. (When renting this unit, 12% sales tax is applied + cleaning + Lakewood National membership transfer fee)