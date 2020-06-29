All apartments in Manatee County
5558 PALMER CIRCLE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

5558 PALMER CIRCLE

5558 Palmer Circle · (941) 448-4872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5558 Palmer Circle, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
LUXURIOUS RESORT STYLE LIVING ** AMENITIES FOR ALL AGES TO ENJOY ** 1ST FLOOR UNIT ** This wonderful family community is brand new and located inside the gated entrance of Lakewood National. Top of the line upgrades are everywhere as this condo is BRAND NEW. An abundance of natural light glows throughout the home with large windows and sliding doors. Offering 2 bedrooms (plus a den/3rd bedroom.. Sleeps 6) and 2 baths, with 2 screened lanai's, vacation has never been so accommodating :) Lakewood National is a world class, resort community. Located behind the private, man-gated secure entrance, 18 holes of plush championship golf awaits the golf enthusiast. You will love the expansive fitness center with quality equipment and free weights and brand new tennis center with 8 clay courts. Lounge by the resort pool with walk-in entry that is the highlight of the country club. Staying here will give you access to all the community centers and cards for purchase of food and beverage in the dining facilities. (When renting this unit, 12% sales tax is applied + cleaning + Lakewood National membership transfer fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5558 PALMER CIRCLE have any available units?
5558 PALMER CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5558 PALMER CIRCLE have?
Some of 5558 PALMER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5558 PALMER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5558 PALMER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5558 PALMER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5558 PALMER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5558 PALMER CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5558 PALMER CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5558 PALMER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5558 PALMER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5558 PALMER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5558 PALMER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5558 PALMER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5558 PALMER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5558 PALMER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5558 PALMER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5558 PALMER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5558 PALMER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
