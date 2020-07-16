All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:42 PM

5527 PALMER CIRCLE

5527 Palmer Circle · (941) 803-7522
Location

5527 Palmer Circle, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1569 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Only 1 year old, furnished and short/long term rental in beautiful Lakewood National. Modern Veranda condo with one car garage located on hole # 1 of golf course. Rent by the month, 6 months or annually. Enjoy 1596 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, den/office with two lanais and a corner unit on the lower level. 1 building away from the smaller community pool and walking distance from the resort style ( disneyland ) pool and amenity center, complete with fitness facility, full service spa and tiki bar. Never a dull moment can be your lifestyle if you are into pickle ball, tennis ( 8 Har Tru Courts) and endless walking trails. Lakewood National is THE new hot spot for Lakewood Ranch FL. Utilities, cable and maintenance included. Membership transfer fee paid by tenant $214.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 PALMER CIRCLE have any available units?
5527 PALMER CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5527 PALMER CIRCLE have?
Some of 5527 PALMER CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5527 PALMER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5527 PALMER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 PALMER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5527 PALMER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5527 PALMER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5527 PALMER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5527 PALMER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5527 PALMER CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 PALMER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5527 PALMER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5527 PALMER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5527 PALMER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 PALMER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5527 PALMER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5527 PALMER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5527 PALMER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
