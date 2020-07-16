5527 PALMER CIRCLE

Amenities

Only 1 year old, furnished and short/long term rental in beautiful Lakewood National. Modern Veranda condo with one car garage located on hole # 1 of golf course. Rent by the month, 6 months or annually. Enjoy 1596 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, den/office with two lanais and a corner unit on the lower level. 1 building away from the smaller community pool and walking distance from the resort style ( disneyland ) pool and amenity center, complete with fitness facility, full service spa and tiki bar. Never a dull moment can be your lifestyle if you are into pickle ball, tennis ( 8 Har Tru Courts) and endless walking trails. Lakewood National is THE new hot spot for Lakewood Ranch FL. Utilities, cable and maintenance included. Membership transfer fee paid by tenant $214.00