Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
5403 74TH PLACE E
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:51 AM

5403 74TH PLACE E

5403 74th Place East · (305) 439-1997
Location

5403 74th Place East, Manatee County, FL 34221

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3853 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this spacious and recently updated 5 bedroom plus 5 full bath and 1 half bath home in the great community of Oakleaf Hammcock. This Trenton Model has over 3,800 square feet of living area with all the upgrades including Kitchen Wood Cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large chef's center island, large porcelain tile on 1st floor and bamboo flooring on second floor. This home sits on a large lot (12,000 sq ft) with a conservation area in the back. No backyard neighbors...ever. Privacy, space and everything you need in a home. It a Gated community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 74TH PLACE E have any available units?
5403 74TH PLACE E has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5403 74TH PLACE E have?
Some of 5403 74TH PLACE E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 74TH PLACE E currently offering any rent specials?
5403 74TH PLACE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 74TH PLACE E pet-friendly?
No, 5403 74TH PLACE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5403 74TH PLACE E offer parking?
Yes, 5403 74TH PLACE E offers parking.
Does 5403 74TH PLACE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 74TH PLACE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 74TH PLACE E have a pool?
No, 5403 74TH PLACE E does not have a pool.
Does 5403 74TH PLACE E have accessible units?
No, 5403 74TH PLACE E does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 74TH PLACE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 74TH PLACE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 5403 74TH PLACE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5403 74TH PLACE E does not have units with air conditioning.
