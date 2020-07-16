5403 74TH PLACE E

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this spacious and recently updated 5 bedroom plus 5 full bath and 1 half bath home in the great community of Oakleaf Hammcock. This Trenton Model has over 3,800 square feet of living area with all the upgrades including Kitchen Wood Cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large chef's center island, large porcelain tile on 1st floor and bamboo flooring on second floor. This home sits on a large lot (12,000 sq ft) with a conservation area in the back. No backyard neighbors...ever. Privacy, space and everything you need in a home. It a Gated community