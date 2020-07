Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stoneybrook Golf Community home available seasonally December - April. Golf Course membership not required. Professionally decorated lakefront home. Fully equipped kitchen and an oversized screen lanai. KING size en suite has access to lanai. Large master bath. QUEEN size bed in guest room and FULL size pull out couch in den. Flat screen TV's in all bedrooms. QUEEN size pull out in Living room. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour. A gated community with public restaurant and golf club. Convenient to Fine Dining restaurants, University Town Center Mall and our beautiful beaches. There is a $200 membership transfer fee for access to the recreation facilities. Golf fees are additional. Departure clean $170. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED FOR TENANTS OR THEIR GUESTS. OWNERS LEAVE ONE CAR IN GARAGE. Call for AVAILABILITY AND RATES. AVAILABLE FOR JAN - MARCH 2021.