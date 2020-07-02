13726 Swiftwater Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

6 Bedroom 4 Bath Executive Home for Rent in LWR - Looking for that perfect family home with a private lake, preserve view and TOP rated schools? This 6 bedroom,4 bath,3 car garage pool home sits on one of the best lots that Bridgewater of Lakewood Ranch has to offer. With 3800 sq ft of customization the owner has spared no expense in upgrading this home after purchase. New plank flooring throughout the first floor. Custom engineered hardwood on the staircase to the second floor. The family room has a custom fireplace added with built in TV. Custom lighting and fans throughout. The gourmet kitchen is sure to please the whole family along with the custom installed outdoor kitchen for grilling and enjoying those times with family and friends by the pool. The Large pool deck area makes for great entertaining. The bonus room has a private full bath which makes for a great 2nd master. Bridgewater is a gated maintenance free community in one of the most popular master planned communities in the country. A short drive away from beaches, excellent restaurants and shopping/entertainment.



Take a Virtual Tour: https://roundme.com/tour/555958/view/1818498/



(RLNE5661957)