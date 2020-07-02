All apartments in Manatee County
13726 Swiftwater Way

13726 Swiftwater Way · (941) 315-8504
Location

13726 Swiftwater Way, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 13726 Swiftwater Way · Avail. now

$5,300

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
6 Bedroom 4 Bath Executive Home for Rent in LWR - Looking for that perfect family home with a private lake, preserve view and TOP rated schools? This 6 bedroom,4 bath,3 car garage pool home sits on one of the best lots that Bridgewater of Lakewood Ranch has to offer. With 3800 sq ft of customization the owner has spared no expense in upgrading this home after purchase. New plank flooring throughout the first floor. Custom engineered hardwood on the staircase to the second floor. The family room has a custom fireplace added with built in TV. Custom lighting and fans throughout. The gourmet kitchen is sure to please the whole family along with the custom installed outdoor kitchen for grilling and enjoying those times with family and friends by the pool. The Large pool deck area makes for great entertaining. The bonus room has a private full bath which makes for a great 2nd master. Bridgewater is a gated maintenance free community in one of the most popular master planned communities in the country. A short drive away from beaches, excellent restaurants and shopping/entertainment.

Take a Virtual Tour: https://roundme.com/tour/555958/view/1818498/

(RLNE5661957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13726 Swiftwater Way have any available units?
13726 Swiftwater Way has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13726 Swiftwater Way have?
Some of 13726 Swiftwater Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13726 Swiftwater Way currently offering any rent specials?
13726 Swiftwater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13726 Swiftwater Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13726 Swiftwater Way is pet friendly.
Does 13726 Swiftwater Way offer parking?
Yes, 13726 Swiftwater Way offers parking.
Does 13726 Swiftwater Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13726 Swiftwater Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13726 Swiftwater Way have a pool?
Yes, 13726 Swiftwater Way has a pool.
Does 13726 Swiftwater Way have accessible units?
No, 13726 Swiftwater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13726 Swiftwater Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13726 Swiftwater Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13726 Swiftwater Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13726 Swiftwater Way does not have units with air conditioning.
