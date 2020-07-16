11923 WINDING WOODS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

This gorgeous home is on a truly spectacular lot, and features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Family Room, Formal Living and Dining Room, indoor laundry, a 2 car garage, and an enclosed lanai that is incredibly peaceful with a fantastic view of the lush backyard and lake. The spacious Master Suite has a large walk-in Closet and en-suite bathroom. Master Bath has a separate water closet, dual sinks and vanities, as well as a separate shower and garden tub. The entire A/C system was recently replaced and has a twice per year service plan in place. This popular community includes two Parks, Walking Paths, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts and Ball Fields with top rated "A" schools. Just minutes away from Lakewood Ranch's Main Street, an abundance of Dining and Shopping... and the nearby UTC Mall makes this the perfect paradise!