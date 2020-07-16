All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:39 PM

11923 WINDING WOODS WAY

11923 Winding Woods Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

11923 Winding Woods Way, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1681 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
This gorgeous home is on a truly spectacular lot, and features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Family Room, Formal Living and Dining Room, indoor laundry, a 2 car garage, and an enclosed lanai that is incredibly peaceful with a fantastic view of the lush backyard and lake. The spacious Master Suite has a large walk-in Closet and en-suite bathroom. Master Bath has a separate water closet, dual sinks and vanities, as well as a separate shower and garden tub. The entire A/C system was recently replaced and has a twice per year service plan in place. This popular community includes two Parks, Walking Paths, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts and Ball Fields with top rated "A" schools. Just minutes away from Lakewood Ranch's Main Street, an abundance of Dining and Shopping... and the nearby UTC Mall makes this the perfect paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY have any available units?
11923 WINDING WOODS WAY has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY have?
Some of 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11923 WINDING WOODS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY offers parking.
Does 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY have a pool?
No, 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY have accessible units?
No, 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11923 WINDING WOODS WAY has units with air conditioning.
