All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
1008 77TH STREET COURT NW
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:07 PM

1008 77TH STREET COURT NW

1008 77th Street Court Northwest · (855) 406-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1008 77th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL 34209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,899

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a large deck for cooking out, and a gorgeous view of the water. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW have any available units?
1008 77TH STREET COURT NW has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW have?
Some of 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
1008 77TH STREET COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW offer parking?
Yes, 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW offers parking.
Does 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW have a pool?
No, 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW does not have a pool.
Does 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1008 77TH STREET COURT NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W
South Bradenton, FL 34207
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity