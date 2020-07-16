1008 77TH STREET COURT NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a large deck for cooking out, and a gorgeous view of the water. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!