Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

2004 MICHAEL TIAGO CIRCLE

2004 Michael Tiago Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Michael Tiago Circle, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3/2 Townhouse in the Maitland Village community. The Maitland Village community is an exclusive oasis with gated entrance and a community pool.This home is like new inside! It has carpet and tile throughout the home and it includes all appliances, including a washer and dryer. This home is centrally located close to I-4 and the 429, as well as shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This home does not allow pets.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

