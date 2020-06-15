2004 MICHAEL TIAGO CIRCLE

Amenities

3/2 Townhouse in the Maitland Village community. The Maitland Village community is an exclusive oasis with gated entrance and a community pool.This home is like new inside! It has carpet and tile throughout the home and it includes all appliances, including a washer and dryer. This home is centrally located close to I-4 and the 429, as well as shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This home does not allow pets.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.