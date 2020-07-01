1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area gym parking playground pool racquetball court garage media room tennis court volleyball court

This spacious 3/2.5 three-level Condo in the gated community of Visconti! It has carpet in all living areas and tile in all the wet areas. Appliances include Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. It has a two-car garage on the lower level. Lots of closet space/storage. Amazing community with many amenities including Community pool, jacuzzi, movie theater, business center, car care center, gym, tennis, basketball/volleyball/racquetball courts, and playgrounds. Great location minutes from I-4, local shopping, and dining.



**WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT**



Additional HOA approval Needed!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



