Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:24 PM

1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE

1835 Shadow View Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
This spacious 3/2.5 three-level Condo in the gated community of Visconti! It has carpet in all living areas and tile in all the wet areas. Appliances include Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. It has a two-car garage on the lower level. Lots of closet space/storage. Amazing community with many amenities including Community pool, jacuzzi, movie theater, business center, car care center, gym, tennis, basketball/volleyball/racquetball courts, and playgrounds. Great location minutes from I-4, local shopping, and dining.

**WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT**

Additional HOA approval Needed!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 SHADOW VIEW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

