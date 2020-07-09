All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 1518 Oranole Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
1518 Oranole Road
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

1518 Oranole Road

1518 Oranole Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1518 Oranole Road, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27db17c044 ---- JUST REDUCED! Recently updated! 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a super family room in a great area close to main roadways. New dishwasher, kitchen cabinets, flooring and more! This home is available for immediate move in! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 1518 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Oranole Road have any available units?
1518 Oranole Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
Is 1518 Oranole Road currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Oranole Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Oranole Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Oranole Road is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Oranole Road offer parking?
No, 1518 Oranole Road does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Oranole Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Oranole Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Oranole Road have a pool?
No, 1518 Oranole Road does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Oranole Road have accessible units?
No, 1518 Oranole Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Oranole Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Oranole Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Oranole Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Oranole Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology