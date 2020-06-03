1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE

Amenities

Live in this 2/2 End Unit Condo in Maitland. Spacious living room/dining room combo, kitchen, split bedrooms, carpet and tile throughout. Screened in patio overlooking lake. W/D hookups. Minutes to Sports Complex and downtown. Water is included. HOA Approval Required. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).