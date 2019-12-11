852 BAY POINT DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Do you want your own piece of what the Florida waterfront Lifestyle Has to Offer? Don't miss out this Lovely two bedroom, two bath Florida style Water front home, that boasts of cozy cedar paneling and a lovely stone fireplace that rounds out the character of the main living space. The kitchen has pass through bar that is great for breakfast or for any other time of the day. Watch the dolphins play in the water from the lovely patio deck area as you soak up some sun! This waterfront getaway wont last long! Call today!