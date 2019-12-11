All apartments in Madeira Beach
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:22 AM

852 BAY POINT DRIVE

852 Bay Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

852 Bay Point Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Do you want your own piece of what the Florida waterfront Lifestyle Has to Offer? Don't miss out this Lovely two bedroom, two bath Florida style Water front home, that boasts of cozy cedar paneling and a lovely stone fireplace that rounds out the character of the main living space. The kitchen has pass through bar that is great for breakfast or for any other time of the day. Watch the dolphins play in the water from the lovely patio deck area as you soak up some sun! This waterfront getaway wont last long! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

