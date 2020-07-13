/
pet friendly apartments
195 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Madeira Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
151 148th Ave E Unit 1
151 148th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Madeira Beach 1/1 Duplex Home Awaits YOU! Adorable home that is spacious yet cozy. Compact kitchen with ample maple cabinets and counter space. Full bathroom rounds out this cute home.
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining
1 Unit Available
14120 PALM STREET
14120 Palm Street, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL GOOD TO JULY 31, 2020! HALF OFF FIRST MONTH OF YOUR NEW LEASE! SAVE BIG! Fully refinished 2 bedroom apartment on the ground floor just one block from the sand of the Gulf.
1 Unit Available
421 VIRGINIA AVENUE
421 Virginia Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
971 sqft
"STAYCATION at the Beach!" Cute bungalow for Rent. 6-11 Month Rental (6 Month, 1 Day minimum), Available between the dates of AUGUST 2020 through JUNE 2021.
1 Unit Available
15316 GULF BOULEVARD
15316 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madeira Towers is it! Beautiful 40 unit condo directly on the beach offering fabulous water views of the Gulf of Mexico and the sunsets! Excellent condition. Spacious. Quiet. Nice furniture. Good beds. Kitchen has everything.
Results within 1 mile of Madeira Beach
1 Unit Available
12217 Sunshine Ln
12217 Sunshine Lane, Treasure Island, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1807 sqft
Historic 3/2 on Treasure Island Beach!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 Unit Available
11276 KAPOK GRAND CIRCLE
11276 Kapok Grand Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1332 sqft
Kapok Grand, a gated community with a range of amenities, closeness to the Beaches, pet friendly, and much more offers an in-style living all year round. Enjoy this beautifully updated townhome and take advantage of this paradise.
1 Unit Available
303 162nd Avenue
303 162nd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1702 sqft
3 Blocks to the BEACH - 4 FOUR BED 2.5 Bath RENTAL. Private GUEST SUITE. Do you love being close to the beach? Then this is the place to be! The silky soft sands of Redington Beach are an easy stroll that's just up the street from this 4 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Palms
11400 2ND STREET E
11400 2nd Street East, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1304 sqft
Rate slashed for the summer months! This gem is a steal at $1800 a month. The seasonal (Nov 2020-April 2021) rate remains at $2800 a month. Rental price includes electric, water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and wi-fi.
1 Unit Available
16101 2ND STREET E
16101 2nd Street East, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home with attached garage only 2 blocks from the beach !! Terrazzo floors throughout with family room/ kitchen combo. Corner lot with fruit trees. Will consider small dog.
Results within 5 miles of Madeira Beach
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
5239 22nd Avenue North
5239 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1053 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION Situated 10 minutes from the award winning Gulf Beaches of the west coast and 15 minutes from the exciting, vibrant downtown of St. Petersburg, stands the very cute two bedroom one bathroom home.
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
6008 49th Avenue North
6008 49th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1969 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
4125 Park Street North
4125 Park St N, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite. Self-tour this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
10549 94th Place
10549 94th Place, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1632 sqft
Great Location! 2br/1.5ba bonus room and loft home available now! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 2br.1.
1 Unit Available
7150 79th Street North
7150 79th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park , Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Large living room -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn.
1 Unit Available
Bardmoor South
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT
8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room.
1 Unit Available
14162 88th Ave N
14162 88th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1303 sqft
14162 88th Ave N Available 07/19/20 Enjoy Floridan Life - 55+ 2BR/2BA Single Family Home in Seminole - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 55+ community single family home in Tamarac Seminole! Yearly/Unfurnished rental.
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated
1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
