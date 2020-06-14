Apartment List
/
FL
/
madeira beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Madeira Beach, FL with garage

Madeira Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15462 1ST STREET E
15462 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2055 sqft
OPEN JUNE 1, 2018 and out. Monthly Vacation Rental. Can be rented for 6 months to avoid the 13% resort tax.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE
509 Bayshore Drive South, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Stay warm in this short term rental beach house on Madeira Beach. This tropical waterfront home is fully furnished, just bring your clothes and toothbrush.
Results within 1 mile of Madeira Beach

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2941 sqft
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12205 SUNSHINE LANE
12205 Sunshine Lane, Treasure Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2136 sqft
Enjoy this three story single family home located within 50 steps to the sandy beach of Treasure Island. This three bedroom three bath renovated home offers the nicest lifestyle including beachfront living. Balconies off the second and third floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Isle Of Capri
1 Unit Available
225 SUN VISTA COURT N
225 Sun Vista Court North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
920 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL in Sun Ketch Condos located in Treasure Island. Very Bright, tastefully decorated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhome style condo with vaulted ceilings for 6-7 month Lease. Available between the Dates of MAY 1, 2020 - DECEMBER 1, 2020.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Isle Of Capri
1 Unit Available
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1445 sqft
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
104 163RD AVENUE
104 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1108 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16101 2ND STREET E
16101 2nd Street East, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home with attached garage only 2 blocks from the beach !! Terrazzo floors throughout with family room/ kitchen combo. Corner lot with fruit trees. Will consider small dog.
Results within 5 miles of Madeira Beach
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
23 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11589 107TH AVENUE
11589 107th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Great Location! Fully Remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms, Title all throughout the home which looks beautiful. Brand new bathrooms! New AC to help keep the energy bills low! LED reset Very open floor plan which is super bright.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8707 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE
8707 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3070 sqft
RIDICULOUSLY UPSCALE TOWNHOME 10 FEET FROM INTRACOASTAL, this beautiful 3 story townhome has open water views from 3 large decks, living room and kitchen. Step off back deck into pool or boat dock.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - CALL AGENT directly @ 813-407-8990 This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19300 Gulf Blvd
19300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$11,000
4100 sqft
Please read in its entirety: Casa Gia is located on the Florida Central West Coast in beautiful Indian Shores.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5000 Gulf Blvd Apt 702
5000 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Contact Daniel Heroux 727-242-0431 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Seasonal Condominium on 7th Floor Overlooking Gulf of Mexico. Pool, Private Garage parking for 1, Shopping, Restaurants, and so much More. Home away from Home.

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage and Large back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5036 OXFORD AVENUE N
5036 Oxford Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1252 sqft
Professionally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage lakefront home located in 7 min to Downtown of St.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
9270 136th Way
9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2154 sqft
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19717 GULF BOULEVARD
19717 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1073 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS TONWHOUSE ON GULF BLVD with Large 2 car garage!!!!! Beautiful and bright end unit with 2 bedroom/2 bath/ 2 car garage townhome located across the street from the beach. Updated kitchen, flooring, ceiling fans and light fixtures.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10611 DIXON DRIVE
10611 Dixon Drive North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Two bedroom home in park like setting. Large, screened porch, central heat & air 6 months old. Agent related to owner.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jungle Terrace
1 Unit Available
3498 68TH STREET N
3498 68th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
968 sqft
New Listing! Beautiful Tyrone area 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Brand new flooring and appliances have been installed. This unfurnished home features an open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,540
1743 sqft
Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly painted and stucco'd
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Madeira Beach, FL

Madeira Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMadeira Beach 3 BedroomsMadeira Beach Apartments with Balcony
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with GymMadeira Beach Apartments with ParkingMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerMadeira Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMadeira Beach Furnished ApartmentsMadeira Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee