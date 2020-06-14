/
1 bedroom apartments
133 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madeira Beach, FL
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
13017 PELICAN LANE
13017 Pelican Lane, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Great location, waterfront apartment. in the heart of JOHN'S PASS VILLAGE!!!! Quiet, clean & smoke free!!! Looking for that perfect individual who is looking for that quiet peaceful environment.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
14038 MIRAMAR AVENUE
14038 Miramar Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
510 sqft
Price is all inclusive monthly rent. Currently avail from Sept 2020 thru Dec 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Madeira Beach
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
4565 DUHME ROAD
4565 Duhme Road, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
MRS CLEAN will love living in this remodeled, light and bright, corner unit in The Madrigal, a quaint 55+, 20 unit complex that is very quiet and peaceful, and the LOCATION could not be better! Within a mile and a half you have the Pristine Gulf of
Results within 5 miles of Madeira Beach
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
10629 101st St N N
10629 101st Street, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Unit N Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex on Lake Seminole - Property Id: 292923 Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Quiet Location on Lake Seminole & Features: *Rent includes Water/Trash/Sewer & Lawn Maintenance *Refrigerator &
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
6830 71st Ave N
6830 71st Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
950 sqft
This apartment within a house is approximately 950 sf. It includes all utilities. Recently painted with screened porch and washer/dryer. Large master bedroom and large shower with indirect lighting.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
300 64th Ave Apt 420
300 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway. Move in ready. 90 day minimum.
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
4125 Park Street North
4125 Park St N, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite. Self-tour this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Paradise Island
450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
450 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
885 sqft
Spectacular views of this unfurnished, waterfront unit, located in Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club. Watch the sunrise while enjoying your morning coffee or watch the sunset while enjoying your evening beverage.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
6700 SUNSET WAY
6700 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
495 sqft
Beach Living at The Friendly Native Beach Resort on Upham Beach! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath VACATION RENTAL condo located right over the dunes on St Pete Beach! First floor condo with 2 Full sized beds in the bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
7000 BEACH PLAZA
7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
745 sqft
Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with panoramic views of the Gulf. Guests will marvel at the views of manatees and dolphins in the gulf, diving pelicans and breathtaking sunsets.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Eagle Crest
810 TYRONE BOULEVARD N
810 Tyrone Boulevard North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
Tyrone Place Apartments, 2nd floor location! Spacious with updated kitchen and bathroom. Ceramic tile and carpet in bedroom. Nice walkin closet, extra storage locker in on site laundry room, central heat and air.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE
6161 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
*LONG TERM RENTAL ONLY-PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SNOWBIRD RENTALS* AVAILABLE NOW!! This won't last long!! Come live in Paradise! Just steps to our powder sand, award winning beach, this delightful fully furnished turn key home has everything you need
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
6111 2ND STREET E
6111 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
705 sqft
Charming one bedroom totally remodeled condo just one block to the beautiful beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
129 104TH AVENUE
129 104th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
555 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Just blocks from the Treasure Island beach, downtown, restaurants,bars and Publix is right down the block.1st floor FURNISHED unit. Building is located on the intercoastal waterway with a fishing pier. Laundry on site.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD
8800 Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
506 sqft
Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
535 68TH AVENUE
535 68th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
620 sqft
Available May 15, 2020 Seasonal St Pete Beach fully furnished one bed one bath condo. New Kitchen, no carpet, super clean. Steps to the beach, no busy roads to cross. Super location. No car needed. Rates can vary depending on the season.
