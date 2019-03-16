810 BAY POINT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Boater’s Dream Home! Direct Waterfront with Wide Water Views of the Bay, Easy Access to the Gulf of Mexico & Walk to the Beach! This Amazing One Story Home has been totally Renovated with over 2200 SF of Incredible Living Space & Multiple Outdoor Living Spaces! 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths & One Car Garage. Luxury Features & Prime Location makes this Beach House so Unique. Located directly on Boca Ciega Bay with Wide Water Views, Boat Dock with Lift plus Boat Slip & Fenced Backyard. You will love Entertaining in this Spacious Kitchen Loaded with Storage Space! Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances & Huge Breakfast Bar. There is Room to Roam! Open Layout with Volume Ceilings & 3-way Split Bedroom Plan. Special Features Include 20 Feet of Sliding Glass Doors leading to your Waterfront Deck with Panoramic Views of the Bay. Enormous Great Room, Formal Dining Area with Built-In Cabinets/Bar, Dreamy Master Suite with Full Bath and Walk-In Closet, Incredible Guest Bathroom Features Two-Person Sand Spa Steam Shower with 12 Jets plus a Jacuzzi Tub, plus 3 Spacious Bedrooms, Inside Laundry, Private Side Patio plus Secluded Front Patio in the Courtyard. Enjoy your choice of Water Sports! The Private Dock features Boat Lift & separate Boat Slip or Launch your Kayak and Paddle Boards and explore! Walk or Bike to the Beach, Shopping, Dining & Nightlife! EZ Commute to St. Petersburg & Tampa. Furnishings Included, Handicap Accessible. Pets Considered. Available Now! Schedule your Private Tour Today!