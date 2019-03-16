All apartments in Madeira Beach
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

810 BAY POINT DRIVE

810 Bay Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 Bay Point Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Boater’s Dream Home! Direct Waterfront with Wide Water Views of the Bay, Easy Access to the Gulf of Mexico & Walk to the Beach! This Amazing One Story Home has been totally Renovated with over 2200 SF of Incredible Living Space & Multiple Outdoor Living Spaces! 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths & One Car Garage. Luxury Features & Prime Location makes this Beach House so Unique. Located directly on Boca Ciega Bay with Wide Water Views, Boat Dock with Lift plus Boat Slip & Fenced Backyard. You will love Entertaining in this Spacious Kitchen Loaded with Storage Space! Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances & Huge Breakfast Bar. There is Room to Roam! Open Layout with Volume Ceilings & 3-way Split Bedroom Plan. Special Features Include 20 Feet of Sliding Glass Doors leading to your Waterfront Deck with Panoramic Views of the Bay. Enormous Great Room, Formal Dining Area with Built-In Cabinets/Bar, Dreamy Master Suite with Full Bath and Walk-In Closet, Incredible Guest Bathroom Features Two-Person Sand Spa Steam Shower with 12 Jets plus a Jacuzzi Tub, plus 3 Spacious Bedrooms, Inside Laundry, Private Side Patio plus Secluded Front Patio in the Courtyard. Enjoy your choice of Water Sports! The Private Dock features Boat Lift & separate Boat Slip or Launch your Kayak and Paddle Boards and explore! Walk or Bike to the Beach, Shopping, Dining & Nightlife! EZ Commute to St. Petersburg & Tampa. Furnishings Included, Handicap Accessible. Pets Considered. Available Now! Schedule your Private Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 BAY POINT DRIVE have any available units?
810 BAY POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 810 BAY POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 810 BAY POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 BAY POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
810 BAY POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 BAY POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 BAY POINT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 810 BAY POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 810 BAY POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 810 BAY POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 BAY POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 BAY POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 810 BAY POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 810 BAY POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 810 BAY POINT DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 810 BAY POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 BAY POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 BAY POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 BAY POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
