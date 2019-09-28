572 LILLIAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Ready to move in! Welcome to Great waterfront home, 2 beds & 2 baths, on the quiet Crystal Island at John's Pass of Madeira Beach. Great location with private dock and boat slip to sail a few minutes up the waterway into the open Gulf of Mexico. Short drive to beautiful Madeira beaches, to the John's Pass Village & Boardwalk , the tropical paradise. Partially FURNISHED (two beds and working desk. Either one or all can be removed per request), beautifully decorated, and ready for you and your family! Fully equipped kitchen with cooking island and stainless steel appliances. Newer washer and dryer. Private elevated deck, wood deck, and porch for your outdoor enjoyment. It is an ideal home in an ideal location all year round for boating, sailing, skiing, fishing...going to the beaches and relaxing! Yet, minutes driving to restaurants, markets, shopping... Don’t miss it!