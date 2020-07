Amenities

Live in Paradise! One Bedroom apartment tucked away behind John's Pass Village. This 1st floor unit is located on the intracoastal on a quiet dead end street. Water, sewer, trash & lawn care are included. Coin operated laundry onsite. Off street parking. Walk to the Beach, Shops & Dining. All room sizes approximate. Price does not include Boat slip rental. Boat slip rental can be negotiated. Sorry No Smoking, No Pets.