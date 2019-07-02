All apartments in Madeira Beach
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

513 CRYSTAL DRIVE

513 Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

513 Crystal Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
For Rent, long term only…LIVE THE DREAM without the expenses of mortgage and insurance!!! This wonderful Waterfront home with a new boat slip only a few years new. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, bonus room… Make your dreams come through... This well-kept and maintained home is located in the beautiful and upscale Crystal Island where you can go for a friendly walk or just out for a nice bike ride., this is a nice size home with large rooms and a nice flow. It has an open floor concept with nice water views from kitchen, dining room, living room and a big Florida room. This is well-cared home was just painting inside. New roof only a few years old. New A/C, new water heater, new interior doors throughout the entire house, new ceiling fans and blinds. Just refinished and gleaming terrazzo floors. The house is equipped with a newer refrigerator, newer dishwasher and oven. Beautiful lush lawn. Just minutes from Treasure Island beach and Johns Pass Village, close to shops, restaurants, theatres, malls and the Tampa International Airport is an easy drive away. Credit check and background check per adult is required $85 per each adult. First, Last and Security required. This is a smoke free property. One small dog 10 lbs. or under or one indoor cat with a pet fee and pet deposit. Measurements of the rooms and sea wall are approximately only. Tenant to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE have any available units?
513 CRYSTAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE have?
Some of 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
513 CRYSTAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 CRYSTAL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
