513 CRYSTAL DRIVE

For Rent, long term only…LIVE THE DREAM without the expenses of mortgage and insurance!!! This wonderful Waterfront home with a new boat slip only a few years new. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, bonus room… Make your dreams come through... This well-kept and maintained home is located in the beautiful and upscale Crystal Island where you can go for a friendly walk or just out for a nice bike ride., this is a nice size home with large rooms and a nice flow. It has an open floor concept with nice water views from kitchen, dining room, living room and a big Florida room. This is well-cared home was just painting inside. New roof only a few years old. New A/C, new water heater, new interior doors throughout the entire house, new ceiling fans and blinds. Just refinished and gleaming terrazzo floors. The house is equipped with a newer refrigerator, newer dishwasher and oven. Beautiful lush lawn. Just minutes from Treasure Island beach and Johns Pass Village, close to shops, restaurants, theatres, malls and the Tampa International Airport is an easy drive away. Credit check and background check per adult is required $85 per each adult. First, Last and Security required. This is a smoke free property. One small dog 10 lbs. or under or one indoor cat with a pet fee and pet deposit. Measurements of the rooms and sea wall are approximately only. Tenant to verify.