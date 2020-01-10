All apartments in Madeira Beach
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE

509 S Bayshore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

509 S Bayshore Dr, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Stay warm this winter in this short term rental beach house on Madiera Beach. This tropical waterfront home is fully furnished, just bring your clothes and toothbrush. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 king bed, 2 single beds, and 1 bathroom with double sinks and a walk in shower. Inside laundry closet. Bonus outdoor shower too! Enclosed Florida room attached, open the windows and relax and enjoy the sea breeze. Sunbathe on the large open patio in the back, or try to catch dinner off of the 60’ concrete seawall. Two parking spaces, 1 carport and 1 driveway space, tandem. New 45’ boat dock, inquire for availability. Garage, garage apartment are landlord private use. Electricity and water NOT included. Walk or bike ride to watch the sunset at Madiera Beach. Just down the road from John's Pass and many restaurants and shopping centers. Available on March 1, 2020 for short term, 6 month minimum rental. Showings by appointment only. Call today to schedule your showing appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 S BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
