Last updated June 14 2020

121 Apartments for rent in Madeira Beach, FL with gym

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
343 REX PLACE
343 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
Welcome to Madeira Beach Yacht Club, BOATERS paradise. Direct WATERFRONT GATED subdivision. The community amenities are, boat slips, (On occasion there are boat slips available in the community to rent and/or purchase from private owners.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Madeira Beach

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4575 COVE CIRCLE
4575 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Delightful, corner unit condominium home at Sea Towers. Beautiful Intracoastal water views in a park-like setting with an abundance of amenities. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo offers a spacious layout and lots of natural light.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4725 COVE CIRCLE
4725 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful second floor 2BR/2BA in the Columbia building in Sea Towers. Step inside and be amazed at this beautifully renovated unit with a newer kitchen and laminate floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Madeira Beach
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

Last updated June 14
23 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1145 sqft
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community, EZ access to Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown.Unfurnished/Yearly Lease, 2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water Views On Boca Ciega Bay Intracoastal.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5396 GULF BOULEVARD
5396 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1180 sqft
This Spacious Beach-Front 2/2 Condo on St Pete Beach is offered fully furnished.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
17715 GULF BOULEVARD
17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2098 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED ONLY, Available July 1, 2020.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5575 GULF BOULEVARD
5575 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1350 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO LOCATED ON INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths in this turnkey condo with an open bright floorplan.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6650 SUNSET WAY
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1515 sqft
Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 3 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated. No carpet! All plank tile, many new furnishings and all new exotic granite counters throughout.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1316 PASADENA AVENUE S
1316 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
950 sqft
FULLY turn-key FURNISHED, bring your suitcase and move right in! Lush, park like setting overlooking a tranquil pond. Ground floor unit with screened lanai to enjoy the view.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102
10160 Sailwinds Boulevard South, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Ground Floor 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Gated Community in Largo - This gorgeous all age, pet friendly community condo is a 2/2 with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, washer and dryer included but must

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7882 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7882 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
Waterfront/Annual/Unfurnished Condo available in Harbourside community. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is available for immediate occupancy. Waterfront views from Master bedroom, Living/Dining room and Kitchen. New carpet has been installed.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7974 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7974 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1145 sqft
Furnished Annual Harbourside rental. This Western facing, 5th Floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo, overlooks the Intracoastal waterway.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7100 SUNSET WAY
7100 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF FRONT CONDO on the 4th floor. Stunning BEACH & SUNSET VIEWS every day from Balcony, Living Room, Master Bedroom & Kitchen! This furnished 2 Bed, 2 Beth unit with inside washer & dryer is ready for new tenant.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
17735 GULF BOULEVARD
17735 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1995 sqft
WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Madeira Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Madeira Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

