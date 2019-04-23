All apartments in Madeira Beach
505 129th Ave. E. #4

505 129th Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

505 129th Ave E, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2/2 Apartment on the water in John's Pass - Property Id: 105334

Lovely ground apartment in a quiet neighborhood on the water with a great view. Unfurnished. This is a 4 plex with 2 upstairs units rented to professional single adults. The unit being rented now is completely updated with granite countertops and tile floors and showers. The 4th unit is an owner unit. Owners are seasonal. One parking space per unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105334
Property Id 105334

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4765284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 129th Ave. E. #4 have any available units?
505 129th Ave. E. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 505 129th Ave. E. #4 have?
Some of 505 129th Ave. E. #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 129th Ave. E. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
505 129th Ave. E. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 129th Ave. E. #4 pet-friendly?
No, 505 129th Ave. E. #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 505 129th Ave. E. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 505 129th Ave. E. #4 offers parking.
Does 505 129th Ave. E. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 129th Ave. E. #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 129th Ave. E. #4 have a pool?
No, 505 129th Ave. E. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 505 129th Ave. E. #4 have accessible units?
No, 505 129th Ave. E. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 129th Ave. E. #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 129th Ave. E. #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 129th Ave. E. #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 129th Ave. E. #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
