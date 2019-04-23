505 129th Ave. E. #4

2/2 Apartment on the water in John's Pass - Property Id: 105334
Lovely ground apartment in a quiet neighborhood on the water with a great view. Unfurnished. This is a 4 plex with 2 upstairs units rented to professional single adults. The unit being rented now is completely updated with granite countertops and tile floors and showers. The 4th unit is an owner unit. Owners are seasonal. One parking space per unit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105334 Property Id 105334
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
