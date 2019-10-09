All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 4550 COVE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
4550 COVE CIRCLE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:25 PM

4550 COVE CIRCLE

4550 Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4550 Cove Circle, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
tennis court
One bedroom, one full and one half bath unit in the Washington building of the Seatowers community. Unit is on the 3rd floor with lovely views of the Intracoastal and grounds. It can be leased furnished or unfurnished for an annual period. Unit has new carpet and vinyl flooring. Windows have storm shutter and extra storage closet. Interior features a walk in master closet, full bath has safety bars and Florida room measures 11x 11(not included in heated sq ft). Lovely water views from the living area and Florida Room. Building is located near the covered picnic/ BBQ area, shuffleboard and main pool/ club house. Free laundry room is on each floor. Gated 55+ community, boat slips available to rent, many activities, club house, two pools, fitness, tennis and fishing pier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 COVE CIRCLE have any available units?
4550 COVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 4550 COVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 4550 COVE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 COVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4550 COVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 COVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4550 COVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 4550 COVE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4550 COVE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4550 COVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 COVE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 COVE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4550 COVE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4550 COVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4550 COVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 COVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4550 COVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4550 COVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4550 COVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee