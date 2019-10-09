4550 COVE CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher gym pool shuffle board tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool shuffle board bbq/grill tennis court

One bedroom, one full and one half bath unit in the Washington building of the Seatowers community. Unit is on the 3rd floor with lovely views of the Intracoastal and grounds. It can be leased furnished or unfurnished for an annual period. Unit has new carpet and vinyl flooring. Windows have storm shutter and extra storage closet. Interior features a walk in master closet, full bath has safety bars and Florida room measures 11x 11(not included in heated sq ft). Lovely water views from the living area and Florida Room. Building is located near the covered picnic/ BBQ area, shuffleboard and main pool/ club house. Free laundry room is on each floor. Gated 55+ community, boat slips available to rent, many activities, club house, two pools, fitness, tennis and fishing pier.