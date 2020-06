Amenities

"STAYCATION at the Beach!" Cute bungalow for Rent. 6-11 Month Rental (6 Month, 1 Day minimum), Available between the dates of AUGUST 2020 through JUNE 2021. Available as early as September 1st for this FURNISHED Home that is walking distance to the Beach. This coastal 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath house is located in beautiful Madeira Beach. Private screened porch in back of house. Water, Sewer, Trash, Electric Wifi & Lawn Care included. Smart TV's Wifi Ready (No Cable included).