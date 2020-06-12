All apartments in Madeira Beach
Madeira Beach, FL
343 REX PLACE
343 REX PLACE

343 Rex Place · (727) 647-2009
Location

343 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to Madeira Beach Yacht Club, BOATERS paradise. Direct WATERFRONT GATED subdivision. The community amenities are, boat slips, (On occasion there are boat slips available in the community to rent and/or purchase from private owners.) 2 heated pools, hot tub, spa, fitness room, showers, game room, BBQ, grilling area, private marina, and 4 fishing piers,7 day minimum rentals! Across the street is a newer community park with baseball fields, child's play area and a CONCERTS in the park!!!! You can WALK across the street and your toes will be in the sand. NEWER FLOORING INSTALLED 5/22/2020 THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR.2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1040 sq ft, town-home style. Half bath with living, kitchen and dining room on the main level. Master bedroom, second bedroom, full bath with stack-able w/d on second floor bath. See the lighted Christmas and Memorial Day boat parades from your balcony and watch the 4th of July fireworks on the fishing pier that faces the intracoastal waterway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 REX PLACE have any available units?
343 REX PLACE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 343 REX PLACE have?
Some of 343 REX PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 REX PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
343 REX PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 REX PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 343 REX PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 343 REX PLACE offer parking?
No, 343 REX PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 343 REX PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 REX PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 REX PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 343 REX PLACE has a pool.
Does 343 REX PLACE have accessible units?
No, 343 REX PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 343 REX PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 REX PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 343 REX PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 REX PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
