343 REX PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to Madeira Beach Yacht Club, BOATERS paradise. Direct WATERFRONT GATED subdivision. The community amenities are, boat slips, (On occasion there are boat slips available in the community to rent and/or purchase from private owners.) 2 heated pools, hot tub, spa, fitness room, showers, game room, BBQ, grilling area, private marina, and 4 fishing piers,7 day minimum rentals! Across the street is a newer community park with baseball fields, child's play area and a CONCERTS in the park!!!! You can WALK across the street and your toes will be in the sand. NEWER FLOORING INSTALLED 5/22/2020 THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR.2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1040 sq ft, town-home style. Half bath with living, kitchen and dining room on the main level. Master bedroom, second bedroom, full bath with stack-able w/d on second floor bath. See the lighted Christmas and Memorial Day boat parades from your balcony and watch the 4th of July fireworks on the fishing pier that faces the intracoastal waterway.