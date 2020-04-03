210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location!



Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway. This lovely condo will have you coming back year after year! This unit has a fully equipped kitchen, brand new appliances and everything you need for home cooked meals. Master bedroom has a new King size bed and large Flat screen tv. The guest bedroom has two brand new twins and large Flat screen tv. Living room has a Queen sleeper sofa plus large flat screen and access to a beautiful balcony. You will be able to enjoy Free WI-FI!!. NOTE: All reservations

must be booked 12 days in advance.



Madeira Beach Yacht Club is located directly on the Intracoastal Waterway and immediately adjacent to the sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. It is located in the small beach community of Madeira Beach. Besides the beaches, Madeira Beach Yacht Club offers two heated pools, fishing, docks, sports complex across the street and much more with a dedicated public Beach Access. You never have to get in the car you are very close to grocery stores, shopping and great restaurants. John's Pass is only one mile away!