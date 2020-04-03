All apartments in Madeira Beach
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD

210 Medallion Boulevard · (570) 947-7960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 329 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location!

Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway. This lovely condo will have you coming back year after year! This unit has a fully equipped kitchen, brand new appliances and everything you need for home cooked meals. Master bedroom has a new King size bed and large Flat screen tv. The guest bedroom has two brand new twins and large Flat screen tv. Living room has a Queen sleeper sofa plus large flat screen and access to a beautiful balcony. You will be able to enjoy Free WI-FI!!. NOTE: All reservations
must be booked 12 days in advance.

Madeira Beach Yacht Club is located directly on the Intracoastal Waterway and immediately adjacent to the sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. It is located in the small beach community of Madeira Beach. Besides the beaches, Madeira Beach Yacht Club offers two heated pools, fishing, docks, sports complex across the street and much more with a dedicated public Beach Access. You never have to get in the car you are very close to grocery stores, shopping and great restaurants. John's Pass is only one mile away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have any available units?
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have?
Some of 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
