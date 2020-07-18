179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

1st Floor, Very Clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo with Boat Slip #42 at desired Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This annual rental unit comes fully furnished, and you couldn't ask for a more convenient location. So close that you can walk to the beach, shopping, Park & Public Library. Workout in the fitness room followed by the hot tub or one of the 2 pools. Washer & Dryer in the Unit. Hang out on the pier at your leisure and watch the dolphins swim by. This Gated Community has plenty of open parking as well. Feel like you're on vacation all year long! Sorry, No Pets, No Smoking.