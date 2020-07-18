All apartments in Madeira Beach
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:18 PM

179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD

179 Medallion Boulevard · (727) 742-2955
Location

179 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
1st Floor, Very Clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo with Boat Slip #42 at desired Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This annual rental unit comes fully furnished, and you couldn't ask for a more convenient location. So close that you can walk to the beach, shopping, Park & Public Library. Workout in the fitness room followed by the hot tub or one of the 2 pools. Washer & Dryer in the Unit. Hang out on the pier at your leisure and watch the dolphins swim by. This Gated Community has plenty of open parking as well. Feel like you're on vacation all year long! Sorry, No Pets, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have any available units?
179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have?
Some of 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
