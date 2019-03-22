174 148TH AVENUE E

Amenities

Location, location only one block from the beautiful beaches of Madeira Beach. A MUST SEE INSIDE...Beautiful and updated 1 bedroom duplex with a well equipped kitchen, everything you need to make your life comfortable is in this great duplex. The beautiful kitchen offers a mini dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave oven and garbage disposal. The bedroom offers a great california closet with lots of storage. the bathroom is equipped with plenty of cabinets and decorated with beautiful artistic tiles. The entire apartment has travertine tiles and with brand new paint in neutral colors, remote control lighting and ceiling fans. brand new blinds in the living room and kitchen, brand new windows energy efficient. Ready to move in only 1 block away from the Gulf of Mexico, walking distance to John Pass, shopping., restaurants and night life. One small dog 15 lbs. or under or one indoor cat with a pet fee and deposit. Credit and background check per adult is required $85 for each adult applicant, first, last and security deposit. This is a non smoking property.