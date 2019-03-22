All apartments in Madeira Beach
174 148TH AVENUE E
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

174 148TH AVENUE E

174 148th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

174 148th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location only one block from the beautiful beaches of Madeira Beach. A MUST SEE INSIDE...Beautiful and updated 1 bedroom duplex with a well equipped kitchen, everything you need to make your life comfortable is in this great duplex. The beautiful kitchen offers a mini dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave oven and garbage disposal. The bedroom offers a great california closet with lots of storage. the bathroom is equipped with plenty of cabinets and decorated with beautiful artistic tiles. The entire apartment has travertine tiles and with brand new paint in neutral colors, remote control lighting and ceiling fans. brand new blinds in the living room and kitchen, brand new windows energy efficient. Ready to move in only 1 block away from the Gulf of Mexico, walking distance to John Pass, shopping., restaurants and night life. One small dog 15 lbs. or under or one indoor cat with a pet fee and deposit. Credit and background check per adult is required $85 for each adult applicant, first, last and security deposit. This is a non smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 148TH AVENUE E have any available units?
174 148TH AVENUE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 174 148TH AVENUE E have?
Some of 174 148TH AVENUE E's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 148TH AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
174 148TH AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 148TH AVENUE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 148TH AVENUE E is pet friendly.
Does 174 148TH AVENUE E offer parking?
No, 174 148TH AVENUE E does not offer parking.
Does 174 148TH AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 148TH AVENUE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 148TH AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 174 148TH AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 174 148TH AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 174 148TH AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 174 148TH AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 148TH AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 148TH AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 148TH AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.
