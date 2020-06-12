All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 15462 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

15462 GULF BOULEVARD

15462 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 504-6863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach. Large living space with wet bar overlooking wrap around balcony! Large kitchen with everything you need plus full size washer & dryer. Balcony is screened and has electric storm shutters. Turnkey furnished. Surfside Towers features assigned under building/garage parking, a secured lobby entry, a heated pool and spa directly on the beach, game room with pool table and ping pong, a newly updated fitness center, BBQ grills and a party/gathering room. 30 day minimum rental. Sorry, no pets & no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15462 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
15462 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15462 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 15462 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15462 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
15462 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15462 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 15462 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 15462 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 15462 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 15462 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15462 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15462 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 15462 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 15462 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 15462 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 15462 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15462 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15462 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15462 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15462 GULF BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity