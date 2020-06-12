15462 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby

Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach. Large living space with wet bar overlooking wrap around balcony! Large kitchen with everything you need plus full size washer & dryer. Balcony is screened and has electric storm shutters. Turnkey furnished. Surfside Towers features assigned under building/garage parking, a secured lobby entry, a heated pool and spa directly on the beach, game room with pool table and ping pong, a newly updated fitness center, BBQ grills and a party/gathering room. 30 day minimum rental. Sorry, no pets & no smoking.