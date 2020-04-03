All apartments in Madeira Beach
Madeira Beach, FL
15462 1ST STREET E
15462 1ST STREET E

15462 1st Street East · (570) 947-7960
Location

15462 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2055 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
OPEN JUNE 1, 2018 and out. Monthly Vacation Rental. Can be rented for 6 months to avoid the 13% resort tax. Great family vacation destination! Town-home with private double car garage, breakfast nook, patios, upgraded kitchen with granite, custom built in bar, elevator, bonus/in-law quarters, spacious Master Suite and three bedrooms, laundry room and 2 balconies. The home boasts a private in-law suite on the bonus level with a king size bedroom set. Living Room, dining area, wet bar and kitchen are on the main level. A large master bedroom suite with a king size bed and balcony overlooks the pool area. The top level has 2 bedrooms with a queen size bed and 2 twin size beds. Built in 2002, this townhome with an elevator has a 2 car garage and 3 living levels. The townhome has 4 flat screen TV's, a CD player, DISH Network, Wifi Internet and North American Long distance calling included at no charge. Heated Pool and Barbeque Grill, 100 yards to putt/putt golf with Live Gators, 3 minutes walk to the Gulf of Mexico! Shoppers will greatly enjoy the John's Pass Village in Madeira Beach! Price does not include cleaning/ admin fee and 13% resort tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15462 1ST STREET E have any available units?
15462 1ST STREET E has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15462 1ST STREET E have?
Some of 15462 1ST STREET E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15462 1ST STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
15462 1ST STREET E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15462 1ST STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 15462 1ST STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 15462 1ST STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 15462 1ST STREET E does offer parking.
Does 15462 1ST STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15462 1ST STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15462 1ST STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 15462 1ST STREET E has a pool.
Does 15462 1ST STREET E have accessible units?
No, 15462 1ST STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 15462 1ST STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 15462 1ST STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15462 1ST STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 15462 1ST STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
