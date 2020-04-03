15462 1ST STREET E

Amenities

OPEN JUNE 1, 2018 and out. Monthly Vacation Rental. Can be rented for 6 months to avoid the 13% resort tax. Great family vacation destination! Town-home with private double car garage, breakfast nook, patios, upgraded kitchen with granite, custom built in bar, elevator, bonus/in-law quarters, spacious Master Suite and three bedrooms, laundry room and 2 balconies. The home boasts a private in-law suite on the bonus level with a king size bedroom set. Living Room, dining area, wet bar and kitchen are on the main level. A large master bedroom suite with a king size bed and balcony overlooks the pool area. The top level has 2 bedrooms with a queen size bed and 2 twin size beds. Built in 2002, this townhome with an elevator has a 2 car garage and 3 living levels. The townhome has 4 flat screen TV's, a CD player, DISH Network, Wifi Internet and North American Long distance calling included at no charge. Heated Pool and Barbeque Grill, 100 yards to putt/putt golf with Live Gators, 3 minutes walk to the Gulf of Mexico! Shoppers will greatly enjoy the John's Pass Village in Madeira Beach! Price does not include cleaning/ admin fee and 13% resort tax.